Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations

Infographics by Abir Qanso Dubbed "The Architect of Equations," Sayyed Nasrallah established six key deterrence formulas that governed the war with "Israel": From Haifa and Beyond Haifa [2006] and the Land Deterrence Balance [2006-2024], to Dimona and Ammonia [2017], Karish oil and gas protection [2022], Support Fronts and Unity of Arenas after Al-Aqsa Flood [Oct 2023], and "If You Expand, We Expand" [2024], linking any "Israeli" attack to a direct, expanding response.