ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz secretly through an unauthorized route struck naval mines, resulting in explosions and intense fires.

In a statement carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations said the vessels had deactivated their navigation and automatic identification systems and were trying to pass covertly via a prohibited southern corridor.

“Following the explosions of these two tankers, two other tankers that were attempting to transit secretly complied with the warnings from the Naval Force’s traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz and returned towards the waters of the Persian Gulf,” the statement added.

The incident underscores the IRGC Navy’s full control over the strategic waterway and the enforcement of regulations requiring prior authorization and the use of designated safe corridors in the northern part of the Strait.

Southern routes have repeatedly been declared unauthorized and hazardous, with vessel owners and crews held responsible for any attempts to use them after ignoring repeated warnings.

This follows a pattern of similar reports in recent weeks, in which vessels that switched off tracking systems and sought to bypass Iranian regulations, often amid efforts linked to the ongoing US-Israeli aggression and related blockades, encountered mines or were forced to turn back.

The IRGC has consistently stated that the only secure passage is through Iranian-designated routes under its traffic control, ensuring the security of the waterway through which a significant portion of global oil supplies traditionally transit.

Iranian forces have maintained tight oversight of Hormuz transit since the US-Israeli war of aggression began in late February, implementing a new order that mandates authorization for all vessels and restricts movement to approved corridors.

Attempts to force unauthorized passages have been met with decisive responses, reinforcing that the Strait remains under Iranian sovereign management.



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