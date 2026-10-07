UN Urges Pakistan to Ensure Safe, Voluntary and Dignified Return of Afghan Refugees

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Guterres said Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghans over the past several decades after they fled conflict and instability.

“For decades, Pakistan opened its doors to millions of Afghans fleeing conflict and instability,” Guterres said.

He added that people across Pakistan had shared what they had with those who arrived in the country in search of safety and protection.

The UN chief, who previously served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for 10 years, stressed the United Nations’ commitment to working with Pakistan to uphold refugee protection principles.

“The United Nations is committed to working with Pakistan to ensure that protection principles are respected and that the return of Afghans is voluntary, safe and dignified,” he said.

Guterres’ remarks come as the return and deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan continues. Recent reports indicate that millions of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan or been deported from Pakistan, while international organizations have raised concerns about the conditions facing returnees and the humanitarian needs arising from their return.