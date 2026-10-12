OCHA: Afghan Returnee Families Need Shelter as Winter Approaches

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message posted on the social media platform X on Monday, October 12, OCHA stressed the need to accelerate humanitarian aid, warning that winter would not wait and that the delivery of humanitarian assistance must not be delayed.

According to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1,298,370 migrants returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan and other countries during the first nine months of 2026. Of these, 715,400 returned from Pakistan and 581,600 from Iran. More than 563,000 people among the total returnees were forcibly deported.

The United Nations had previously stated that $529.2 million would be required in 2026 to support approximately 2.7 million returnees in Afghanistan. The funding is intended to provide emergency assistance at border crossings, reintegration support, healthcare, education, shelter and livelihood opportunities.

Meanwhile, the UN requested $1.71 billion to implement its broader humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan in 2026. However, only 31 percent of the requested amount, approximately $530 million, has been secured so far.

This leaves a funding shortfall of around $1.18 billion, raising concerns about the ability of humanitarian agencies to meet the growing needs of vulnerable Afghans as the country prepares for winter.

With temperatures expected to fall, humanitarian organisations are urging faster assistance to ensure that returning families and other vulnerable communities have access to safe shelter, warmth and essential services.