UNHCR: Funding Shortages Restrict Assistance to Afghan Returnees

AhlulBayt News Agency: Use of Flexible Funding from January to September 2026*, published on Sunday, November 8, the agency said many Afghans had returned to the country under difficult circumstances and with limited resources, leaving them in urgent need of assistance to meet basic needs and rebuild their lives.

UNHCR said it had provided emergency assistance and protection services at border crossings, while also supporting vulnerable families in meeting essential needs and establishing sources of income.

around 340 vulnerable families in return areas received cash assistance to support their reintegration. Nearly 2,300 people facing serious protection risks were provided with targeted cash assistance, while approximately 2,600 families received financial support to purchase essential household items.

The agency also said it had received more than 45,000 requests and complaints through its feedback and complaints mechanism. Nearly 15,000 of these cases were followed up and referred to relevant services.

In another part of the report, UNHCR said approximately 2,650 people, including 1,200 women, had received nearly $6.1 million through microfinance programmes. The support helped sustain around 2,500 existing businesses and establish 145 new ones.

Highlighting the economic and livelihood challenges faced by returnees, the agency stressed the need for continued humanitarian assistance and greater income-generating opportunities to help them achieve sustainable reintegration into Afghan society.

UNHCR's warning underscores the difficulties facing humanitarian organisations as they attempt to support returning families amid limited funding and widespread economic hardship in Afghanistan.