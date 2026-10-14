Red Cross Donates One Million Afghanis in Rehabilitation Equipment to Daikundi Hospital

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA):Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Public Health announced on Tuesday, October 13, that the donation was worth one million Afghanis and included wheelchairs and other rehabilitation equipment.

According to the ministry, the assistance aims to improve rehabilitation services, enhance the quality of medical care and better address the needs of people with disabilities in Daikundi.

The ICRC reported earlier that it continued its activities in Afghanistan during the first half of 2026, focusing on healthcare, physical rehabilitation and support for vulnerable communities.

Daikundi is part of the historic Hazarajat region in central Afghanistan and is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Hazaras, most of whom follow Twelver Shia Islam.

The latest donation is expected to help expand physiotherapy and orthopedic services in a region where access to specialized medical care remains limited. The equipment may be particularly beneficial for patients with disabilities and those requiring rehabilitation who face barriers to accessing adequate healthcare facilities.