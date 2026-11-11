Afghan Shia Community Inaugurates Six-Classroom School Built Through Public Donations in Daikundi

AhlulBayt News Agency: A six-classroom school has been completed and inaugurated in Safid Poshta Largar village in Afghanistan's Daikundi province through public contributions and donations from philanthropists. The initiative aims to address the educational needs of residents in one of the province's remote and underprivileged areas.

The Shia community in Daikundi province has completed the construction of a standard school in Safid Poshta Largar village, located in Shahristan district, with financial support from local residents and charitable donors. The school comprises six classrooms and was built in an area where residents had an urgent need for adequate educational facilities.

The establishment of the school marks an important step towards improving children's access to education. Residents of the village and neighbouring areas had faced a shortage of suitable educational facilities for years, and the completion of the project is expected to help address some of the challenges confronting local students.

Despite economic difficulties and widespread deprivation, members of Afghanistan's Shia community continue to place considerable importance on their children's education. In several areas, local residents and philanthropists have joined efforts to construct schools and provide educational facilities through community-funded initiatives.

Such efforts are particularly significant in remote regions where geographical isolation, poverty and long, snow-covered winters make access to public services and educational facilities especially difficult.

Under these circumstances, many basic needs would remain unmet without the involvement of local communities and charitable donors. Residents of these areas say that the Taliban administration has not provided adequate support for infrastructure and public-service projects in disadvantaged and predominantly Shia regions, leaving a significant share of the responsibility for addressing these needs to local communities themselves.