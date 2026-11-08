Acute Malnutrition Among Children in Afghanistan Rises to 12%, UNICEF Data Shows

AhlulBayt News Agency: The rate of acute malnutrition among young children in Afghanistan has increased from 9.3% in the second quarter of 2026 to 12% in the third quarter, according to data released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), highlighting the worsening nutritional crisis across the country.

According to UNICEF data, acute malnutrition among young children in Afghanistan rose from 9.3% during April–June 2026 to 12% between July and September 2026.

The figures indicate a deteriorating nutritional situation in many parts of Afghanistan, with acute malnutrition reaching critical levels in 16 of the country's 34 provinces.

The situation is particularly concerning in some provinces. In Zabul and Daikundi, a predominantly Shia-populated province, approximately one in every four children assessed was found to be suffering from acute malnutrition.

The data also show an increase in severe acute malnutrition among children, from 2.3% to 2.6%, while moderate acute malnutrition rose from 7% to 9.4%.

UNICEF figures further indicate that children's nutritional conditions have deteriorated in 22 Afghan provinces compared with the previous year.

Food Insecurity Worsens Children's Nutritional Conditions

The increase in malnutrition has coincided with worsening food insecurity across Afghanistan. Survey findings indicate that 46% of the children assessed are facing moderate or severe food insecurity, making it increasingly difficult for families to secure sufficient and nutritious food.

Widespread poverty, declining household purchasing power, food insecurity and limited access to healthcare and medical services are among the major factors contributing to the worsening nutritional situation.

The continuation of these conditions could increase the number of children requiring medical treatment and place additional pressure on healthcare facilities and humanitarian assistance programmes.

These challenges are particularly serious amid funding shortages, which continue to restrict the delivery of essential nutritional and medical services to vulnerable children across Afghanistan.