351 Children Have Been Martyred in Gaza Since the Beginning of the Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Edward Beigbeder," UNICEF's Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in this statement called for transparent and serious accountability regarding cases of children being martyred or wounded in a way that leads to permanent disability.

Stating that in the past 6 days alone, eight children have been martyred and 20 others wounded, he emphasized that the Zionist regime must take effective measures to prevent further violence, observe the principle of distinction between civilians and military objectives, and guarantee special protection for children in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Beigbeder added that this level of violence against children is unacceptable, and children who survive attacks also face serious obstacles in the path of physical and mental recovery due to the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system.

UNICEF had also announced last week that about 800,000 children in the Gaza Strip remain displaced, and it is estimated that about 60,000 children have lost one or both parents during the war or since the beginning of the ceasefire.

This UN body emphasized that almost all children in Gaza need psychological support amid the continuation of displacement and the deterioration of basic services.

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