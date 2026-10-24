Israel's Occupation Main Source of Instability in Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan gathered today in Istanbul to examine a number of regional issues of common concern.

They called for preventing the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including ships, and announced their support for the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad. The ministers also welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions and once again emphasized their commitment to achieving a sustainable solution through the path of negotiation.

In this statement, the Foreign Ministers of the four countries emphasized the vital importance of freedom of navigation, the safety and sustainable security of seafaring, and the protection of the rights and freedoms of shipping. They warned that disruption in maritime routes endangers the security and welfare of all; because it disrupts global supply chains and the flow of energy transfer, chemical fertilizers, and food, and will affect vulnerable populations in the region and beyond.

The Foreign Ministers of the mentioned countries, emphasizing the necessity of the international community's collective effort to confront these challenges, rejected any action or restriction that obstructs legitimate shipping and called for the rapid and complete resumption of safe, secure, and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The Foreign Ministers of the four countries agreed to continue their close consultations and coordination regarding the raised issues.

The Foreign Ministers of the four countries emphasized that Israel's occupation is the main source of instability in the region and beyond, and this regime's policies reinforce a deep sense of injustice in world public opinion. They called for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and once again emphasized their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, including the inalienable right to self-determination and the formation of an independent, sovereign, sustainable, and contiguous Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions with the aim of achieving comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministers of the four mentioned countries called for an immediate halt to Israel's ongoing violence, an end to efforts to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and prevention of the continuation of destruction and humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine. They also condemned all past and present settlement activities in the West Bank and Jerusalem and settler violence against Palestinians and emphasized the necessity of the uninterrupted continuation of the entry of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

In another part of this statement, the Foreign Ministers of the four countries, while claiming that tensions have been escalated by Ansarullah, called it unacceptable and claimed that this escalation of tensions is condemned and increases human suffering. They claimed that these attacks target civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and that these actions are condemned.

The Foreign Ministers of the three countries Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey announced that they declare their solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the resigned Yemeni government and ask the Ansarullah movement to immediately stop all military actions, threats, and attacks and return to the political process in good faith.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia was held with the aim of helping diplomatic efforts and strengthening peace and stability in the region and beyond, within the framework of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter.

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