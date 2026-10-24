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London: War with Iran Placed Heavy Pressure on Livelihood of British People

24 October 2026 - 21:19
News ID: 1882083
London: War with Iran Placed Heavy Pressure on Livelihood of British People

The British Foreign Secretary said that this conflict has become too prolonged, has inflicted great harm on British citizens, and the country cannot bear its continuation.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): David Miliband, the British Foreign Secretary, during his trip to Istanbul, announced that the consequences of the war with Iran have placed heavy pressure on the livelihood of the British people, and the government will employ all its efforts to stop this conflict.

He said that the cost-of-living crisis is the number one issue for the British people, and the Iran war has caused a sharp increase in energy bills, food prices, and inflation.

He continued that this conflict has become too prolonged, has inflicted great harm on British citizens, and the country cannot bear its continuation.

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