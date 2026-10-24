Energy Crisis Outcome of War with Iran/ Why Has Cost of Conflicts Fallen on the People of Europe?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While geopolitical tensions on the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern fronts have reached their peak, the economic consequences of these conflicts have reached Europe's borders in an unprecedented manner. The transition from cheap energy to more expensive sources and the shift of budget priorities from public services to defense industries not only threaten food security but, by weakening people's purchasing power, have also set off a new wave of social unrest in European capitals.

The current developments in Europe present a new picture of connected and intertwined crises on this continent; crises that turn economic disparity into a political battlefield and are sometimes influenced by political developments.

Marc Finaud, a former French diplomat and a researcher affiliated with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, in an interview with ABNA News Agency, elaborated on the reasons and contexts of recent developments in Europe and the spread of popular unrest across the continent.

The Weakening of Europe's National Sovereignty; From External Pressure to Internal Crises

Finaud, in response to the question of whether the current unrest in Europe should be examined within the framework of this continent's transformation from an "independent decision-making center" into an arena of competition for proxy forces of the United States, and how this process can weaken the national sovereignty of European governments, said, "The root causes are more complex. Of course, authoritarian regimes such as Russia and Trump's competitive administration intend to weaken and destabilize Europe, which they see as a democratic challenge and an economic rival. They instrumentalize or criticize Europe's openness in the field of immigration and social diversity, which is historically linked to Europe's colonial past and has at the same time contributed to its prosperity."

At the same time, the current violent riots can also be explained based on a set of internal factors; such that an excessive shift from social democratic policies to neoliberal policies has led to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a small minority and insufficient funding for effective social services.

France is a clear example in this regard. Over the past decades, the country's right-wing governments have reduced taxes on the wealthy and also reduced investment in public services such as education, healthcare, police, and justice; while a massive public debt has accumulated, the resolution of which depends on further budget cuts.

The Energy Crisis and the Consequences of the War in Ukraine and Iran

Finaud continued, regarding the simultaneous impact of developments on the Ukrainian and Iranian fronts on Europe's economy and the view that the United States' effort to contain the power of Russia and Iran has placed heavy costs on European countries, said, "Europe now faces a serious energy crisis and all its consequences, including in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors. This crisis stems from two factors: first, Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which led to a change in the source of Europe's oil and gas supply, from Russia with cheap energy to the United States with more expensive energy; second, the war that the United States has waged against Iran."

Trump not only places the bulk of the burden of aid to Ukraine on Europeans, but his administration also imposes the consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and, more recently, the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Europe and, increasingly, on other parts of the world.

Although this situation may also have negative consequences for the American people, the United States and Russia, as major exporters, benefit from high oil and gas prices. The "diesel deal" that was recently concluded is evidence of the existence of such collusion.

The Increase in Military Spending and the Weakening of the Social Welfare System

This French diplomat, in response to the question of what role the reduction of welfare costs and the increase in defense spending plays in exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis in Europe, including shortages of goods in markets and farmers' protests, and how this shift in priorities pushes the welfare-based economic model toward a "war economy," said, "The tendency to reduce social welfare costs has been one of the main features of the neoliberal economic policy pursued over the past decades. Now, the increase in military budgets, sometimes on a very large scale, has given a new dimension to this process. This increase in costs comes in the wake of a war that Russia has started directly against Ukraine and in a hybrid manner against European countries, with the aim of destabilizing them."

Unfortunately, a large part of European public opinion has been influenced by this perception of the threat; a perception that governments exploit to secure their own political interests, and defense industry companies also benefit from it. Given the crises and budget deficits that already existed, an increase in military spending can only come at the cost of reducing social spending.

The Pressure of Wars on Agriculture, Transportation, and Government Budgets

Finaud continued, explaining the solutions of European governments to confront the economic pressures caused by wars and the increase in the prices of chemical fertilizers, fuel, and transportation costs, and said, "Governments will be forced to respond to the pressures of various social groups; pressures that sometimes turn to violence. Some European countries have reduced the tax on gasoline, and others, including France, have paid compensation to the segments that have suffered the most damage."

These measures fuel the exacerbation of the budget deficit crisis; although in the long term they may help accelerate the transition to renewable energies and organic agriculture or encourage European countries to diversify their energy supply sources.

Public Debt and the Risk of Intensifying Social Discontent

Finaud concluded, regarding the financing of war costs from welfare and support budgets and solutions to prevent the intensification of social discontent caused by the reduction of purchasing power and the feeling of betrayal by governments, said, "As we can see, the situation is very difficult in most countries. Sometimes, governments, including the French government, transfer the burden of these problems to future generations by increasing public debt. But this approach is also costly in terms of rising interest rates; such that the net budget cost of France's debt service will increase by more than 90 billion euros; a figure similar to the defense budget and more than the education budget."

This is why some politicians and economists raise the possibility of changing the repayment schedule, freezing, or even writing off part of the debts. In the European Union, there should be discussion about mechanisms to facilitate debt arising from investment in future production and to penalize debt arising from non-productive costs, such as management and public sector jobs. But even this measure will have social consequences.

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