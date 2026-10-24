Widespread Raid by Zionist Forces on Nablus, Siege of Hebron

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime's army, with the participation of the Shin Bet intelligence apparatus and the regime's border forces, has begun a widespread military operation in the city of Hebron.

Zionist officials claimed that this operation is being carried out with the aim of rebuilding the security situation in this area and identifying war equipment and resistance infrastructure.

According to this report, this operation, which will continue for several days, includes extensive inspections in the targeted neighborhoods.

The occupying forces announced that these actions are part of their broader plans to target dozens of points across the West Bank in order to prevent resistance activities.

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