Trump's Renewed Anger Against Muslim Congresswoman

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the President of the United States, claiming that Ilhan Omar, the Democratic representative from Minnesota, used a false identity, called for her immediate resignation from the House of Representatives.

According to a Breaking News report, Trump at a rally in Florida, referring to the difference in the names listed in the documents related to Omar, claimed that she entered Congress under a false name. In one of the recent documents of the US Attorney's Office, the names "Ilhan Nur Saeed Elmi" and "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" are mentioned; an issue that Trump has used as the basis for his accusation.

He also severely criticized Somalia, describing the country as lacking order and law, and said, "The only thing that exists there is crime and criminality, people are constantly shooting at each other; Somalia is the 'worst country in the world'!"

Ilhan Omar, who entered Congress in 2019 as one of the first Muslim women and the first Somali-American representative, has repeatedly been the target of Republican attacks due to her criticism of Trump and his positions on the Zionist regime and American foreign policy.

In recent weeks, federal agents have searched her home in Washington within the framework of examining her immigration and citizenship records and have confiscated her mobile phone and passport. Investigators are also examining the immigration records of her late father.

Democrats consider these actions an attempt to intimidate one of Trump's well-known critics, especially on the eve of the US midterm elections.

Omar, in reaction to Trump's threats regarding the revocation of her citizenship and her imprisonment, has announced that she will not remain silent in the face of these pressures.

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