Washington Post: Iran Does Not Bow to Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Washington Post, publishing an op-ed, wrote that Tehran, despite American economic and military pressures, continues to pursue its strategic objectives and seeks to change the region's security order.

This op-ed, referring to the importance of the Strait of Hormuz in Iran's strategy, states, "The Iranians seek to establish a new order in the region according to which tolls would be collected from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the security ties between the United States and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral would be eliminated."

From the perspective of this report, economic pressures alone have not necessarily forced Tehran to change its strategic course, and Iran continues to seek to maintain deterrence leverages and strengthen its position in regional equations.

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