UNICEF and UNESCO: More Than Half of Afghanistan’s Children Are Shut Out of Formal Education

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than half of primary school-age children in Afghanistan are not enrolled in formal education, according to a joint report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The report, titled Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2026, was released on Wednesday, November 4. It found that 53 percent of children of primary school age in the country lack access to formal education, citing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on girls and women, inadequate investment and population growth as key factors worsening the crisis.

more than 2.6 million adolescent girls have been denied access to secondary education since 2021. Community-based education, literacy and skills-training programmes, distance learning and private classes remain among the few available options for girls to continue their studies. However, the agencies stressed that these alternatives cannot replace in-person schooling or the right to formal education.

The report also found that the number of school-age children increased from approximately 10.4 million in 2019 to 11.5 million in 2024, placing additional pressure on schools, teachers and educational services.

Despite these challenges, around 6.6 million children were enrolled in government primary schools in 2025, approximately 560,000 more than in 2022. However, enrolment growth has failed to keep pace with the rising school-age population.

UNICEF and UNESCO also raised concerns about the quality of education. A national assessment involving more than 55,000 students across all 34 Afghan provinces found that fewer than half of fourth-grade students had achieved the minimum expected proficiency in language skills for the third grade. In mathematics, the figure was just one-quarter.

The situation in early childhood education was also described as concerning, with fewer than one percent of children aged three to four participating in pre-primary education programmes.

The report further noted that approximately 1.23 million Afghans had returned to the country by September 2026, including more than 245,000 children who require educational support.

Meanwhile, the continued ban on women's university education has contributed to a sharp decline in student numbers. Afghanistan's university enrolment fell from approximately 430,000 in 2020 to 189,000 in 2024, before recovering slightly to around 208,000 in 2026.

UNICEF and UNESCO called for the full restoration of the right to education for girls and women in Afghanistan and urged the removal of barriers preventing children from accessing quality education.