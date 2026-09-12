1,100-Ton Israeli Blast in Southern Lebanon Triggers 4.1-Magnitude Seismic Tremor

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces have significantly escalated their campaign of systematic demolitions across southern Lebanon, blowing up scores of houses, a public school, water wells and civilian infrastructure — including a massive 1,100-ton detonation on the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge that triggered a 4.1-magnitude seismic tremor felt across the region.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli forces "blew up the majority" of a public school in the town of Mansouri, in the Tyre district, leaving only a small section intact on Friday.

The demolition was accompanied by an Israeli airstrike on the town, where more than 75 explosions have been recorded over the past week alone. NNA also reported that occupation forces blew up two artesian wells used for supplying water in Mansouri.

Large-scale controlled demolitions were carried out in Mays al-Jabal, Bani Hayyan and other areas, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.

"Since midnight last night, Mansouri and its surrounding areas have witnessed more than 10 powerful explosions, causing strong tremors that were felt by residents of the city of Tyre and surrounding villages," the correspondent reported.

Two Israeli airstrikes hit Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Thursday afternoon as the demolitions intensified across the south, NNA reported.

The agency also reported that occupation forces carried out a big explosion in the Al-Dabesh area, west of Mays al-Jabal, destroying a waste-sorting facility as well as several homes and industrial and agricultural installations.

Explosions were also reported in Baraachit, Bani Hayyan and the outskirts of Srobbine. In Meiss El Jabal, Israeli forces destroyed a waste-sorting facility along with homes and agricultural infrastructure.

Artillery shelling targeted Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district, while warplanes struck the area between Zibqin and Shihin southeast of Tyre. Explosions were also heard inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon, where a bomb detonated, though no casualties were reported.

NNA says Israel has been using new methods to destroy homes, including using drones to drop explosive-filled barrels onto rooftops before detonating them remotely.

Retired Brig. Gen. Hassan Jouni told Asharq Al-Awsat that Israel is "reshaping the geography" of southern Lebanon, with homes destroyed "solely because of where they stand" — not necessarily because they contain Hezbollah infrastructure.

The Israeli military detonated 1,100 tons of explosives on the Ali al-Taher ridge late Thursday, destroying what it claimed was a Hezbollah tunnel network stretching over two kilometers.

The blast triggered a 4.1 magnitude tremor recorded by the US Geological Survey, with tremors felt across southern Lebanon.

Israel’s war minister Israel Katz declared Friday that a "security zone" now extends from the western coast to the Ali al-Taher ridge and the approaches to Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) in Syria, vowing to "continue the campaign" against Hezbollah.

The terrorist demolition campaign began in 2024, after a failed ground invasion against Hezbollah and the implementation of a disgraceful US-sponsored ceasefire.

It escalated during the latest Israeli ground invasion, particularly after Israel's claim of establishing "operational control" over Ali al-Taher Hill was refuted by Lebanese analysts and Hezbollah officials.

Since March 2, tens of thousands of homes — amounting to entire border villages — have been destroyed and detonated by Israel.

Tel Aviv openly states that the ethnic cleansing campaign is aimed at displacing civilians. Israel is "destroying all the houses in the area," Katz said last month. In June, Katz said hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians "will not return" to their homes.

Lebanese health authorities reported 19 deaths between Sunday and Monday, bringing the total death toll since March to 4,381. UNICEF warned that 17 children were killed or injured in Lebanon over the past five days.



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