Sanaa Forces Says Downing of Saudi Karayel Armed Drone Over Yemen’s Hajjah

ABNA24 - Yemeni Military Media associated with the Sanaa forces released images and footage on Thursday evening showing the wreckage of a Saudi “Karayel” armed reconnaissance drone, which was shot down by air defenses over Hajjah province in northern Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the military spokesperson for the Sanaa forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, announced that air defenses successfully downed the Karayel drone using an appropriate weapon while it was executing hostile operations in the airspace of Hajjah governorate.



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