Hezbollah Lawmaker: Iran Has Shifted From Defense to Offense, Challenging US Hegemony

ABNA24 - A senior Hezbollah lawmaker has declared that Iran has successfully transitioned from a defensive to an offensive military posture, shattering US hegemony in West Asia and positioning the Islamic Republic to help shape a new, multipolar international order.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring a fallen fighter, MP Hassan Ezzeddine of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc praised Tehran’s steadfastness, asserting that the era of American intimidation is over.

"Iran today is no longer just defending itself; it is defending all free, oppressed, and honorable people across the world, both governments and populations," Ezzeddine stated.

He said that Washington's empire of intimidation has "shattered against the rock of Iranian steadfastness," leading to profound strategic shifts in the region.

According to the parliamentarian, Iran has emerged as the most critical and capable power in West Asia for two main reasons.

"First, regarding the security of the Persian Gulf and the region, no one can bypass the Islamic Republic of Iran anymore," he said.

Secondly, Ezzeddine highlighted Tehran's enhanced military deterrence.

"Iran has transitioned from defense to offense, meaning it can strike sites that pose a threat and respond to any planned aggression or crime by America," he explained, adding that this evolution will grant Iran a pivotal role in establishing a new global system "based on multipolarity, justice, and humanity."

Lebanon at forefront of future negotiations

Ezzeddine emphasized that these regional transformations will directly benefit Lebanon, noting that Tehran has consistently prioritized Lebanese interests in its diplomatic engagements.

"In any new negotiations between America and Iran, Lebanon will be the first item on the agenda," he asserted.

He expressed confidence that Hezbollah and Iran, working together, can establish new equations that will force Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territories, returning the situation to its pre-2023 status quo.

"We must be patient, for victory is only an hour of patience away," he added.

Rebuke of Lebanese government

The lawmaker also delivered a critique of the Lebanese political leadership, blaming them for their silence in the face of recent Israeli massacres in southern towns, including Mansouri, Zebdin, Kafr Tebnit, and Kafr Ruman, where women and children were killed.

He described the ruling authority as a "partner in the blood" spilled across the South, Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), and the Bekaa Valley.

Ezzeddine questioned whether the government has properly assessed the shifting regional dynamics, particularly the evolving power balance between the US and Iran, and demanded an end to direct negotiations with the "Israeli enemy."

"Every time the authority makes further concessions to the enemy, the enemy becomes more ferocious in its genocide, killing, destruction, and displacement," Ezzeddine warned.

He condemned the government for stubbornly pursuing negotiations that have failed to secure a real ceasefire or halt the ongoing devastation, urging a complete reassessment of their failed diplomatic strategy.



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