AhlulBayt News Agency: Kabul University has reportedly been closed for five days as preparations are underway for a meeting aimed at expressing support for Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and reaffirming commitment to implementing his directives.

Afghan media outlets reported that the university would remain closed from Sunday, November 15, to Thursday, November 19, 2026. The closure coincides with preparations for a gathering involving several Taliban-affiliated clerics to declare their support for Akhundzada.

the decision has forced students living in Kabul University's dormitories to leave their accommodation. Some students have reportedly been transferred to the dormitories of Kabul Polytechnic University, while others have faced difficulties finding temporary accommodation.

Afghan media reports said the meeting would discuss directives issued by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Law on the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and the book *Aqeedah of Ahl al-Sunnah wal-Jama'ah*, authored by Akhundzada.

Reports have also suggested that the organisers are seeking to secure clerics' support for the Taliban leader's policies and directives.

Some media outlets, describing the gathering as an effort to demonstrate support for Akhundzada and reinforce the full implementation of his orders, also reported increased security measures around Kabul University and the venue of the meeting.

However, Kabul University's official notice announcing the five-day closure did not specify the reason for the decision. The reported connection between the closure and the planned gathering has been attributed to Afghan media reports and informed sources.

These developments come amid growing media attention in Afghanistan to disagreements over the implementation of the Taliban leader's directives and internal relations within the group in recent months.