AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered the closure of its long-running investigation into Afghanistan, bringing to an end proceedings under the case that also examined alleged crimes by US forces and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The court's Pre-Trial Chamber II issued the ruling in The Hague, saying that the prosecution had failed to demonstrate that further investigations and prosecutions could be pursued effectively within the framework of the original case.

The judges also cited serious obstacles to accessing evidence and conducting investigations, noting that these difficulties had increased over time.

The original Afghanistan investigation covered alleged crimes committed from 2003 onwards and examined accusations involving former Afghan security forces, the Taliban, US forces and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) personnel.

However, investigations into alleged crimes committed by the Taliban since their return to power in 2021 will continue under a separate case titled "Situation in Afghanistan II."

The new case focuses on alleged crimes against women and girls, as well as the persecution of individuals on political, ethnic and religious grounds.

Four arrest warrants issued against Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and three senior Taliban officials also remain in force under this separate investigation.

Meanwhile, the ICC Prosecutor's Office has informed Reuters and the Associated Press that it has challenged the judges' decision and filed an appeal.