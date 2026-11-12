UNICEF: 3.7 Million Afghan Children Suffer from Acute Malnutrition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that 3.7 million children in Afghanistan are suffering from acute malnutrition, while the condition of approximately 1.65 million children is critical. Drought and climate change are further worsening the country’s food security crisis.

In a statement shared on its official social media platforms, UNICEF cited remarks by Daniel Timme, an official with the organisation in Afghanistan, who identified climate change and drought as major factors contributing to growing food insecurity in the country.

According to the statement, drought has dried up water sources and destroyed orchards and agricultural crops, threatening the health and livelihoods of vulnerable children and their families.

UNICEF stressed that although Afghanistan contributes very little to global greenhouse gas emissions, it is disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change.

The organisation said it was working with its partners to identify affected children, provide them with support and ensure access to essential treatment. However, it warned that without immediate and sustained funding, the acute malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan would deteriorate further.

As the COP31 climate summit takes place, UNICEF has called on world leaders to invest in and provide sustainable funding to protect vulnerable communities from the effects of climate change. It also urged governments and international partners to maintain nutrition, healthcare, clean water and sanitation services for children and families in need.

In a report published on October 15, 2026, UNICEF had projected that more than four million Afghan children would require treatment for acute malnutrition in 2027.

Of these, approximately 1.09 million children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, representing a 16 per cent increase compared with 2026. Nearly three million others are projected to experience moderate acute malnutrition.