Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Calls for Immediate Reopening of Schools and Universities to Girls

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has renewed his call for the immediate reopening of schools and universities to girls in Afghanistan, stressing that education is essential to the country's development and freedom from foreign dependence.

In a message marking the **World Science Day for Peace and Development**, Karzai emphasised the importance of equal educational opportunities for all citizens and urged the Taliban authorities to lift restrictions on girls' education.

In a post on X on 10 November, Karzai said science and knowledge play a vital role in ensuring stability, progress and prosperity in human societies.

He stressed that Afghanistan, like any other society, needs science and education. He said the country could overcome its challenges, reduce its dependence on other nations and move towards development only if educational opportunities were made available to all its citizens.

Karzai once again called on Taliban officials to reopen schools and universities to girls without further delay, saying Afghanistan could achieve progress and prosperity by drawing on the knowledge and abilities of an educated generation.

Continued restrictions on girls' education

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have gradually imposed extensive restrictions on girls' education.

In March 2022, the group prevented girls from continuing their education at secondary-school level. In December of the same year, it also banned women and girls from attending universities.

More than four years after the Taliban's return to power, girls in Afghanistan remain barred from secondary and university education.