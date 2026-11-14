AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the growing burden of diabetes in Afghanistan and the late diagnosis of the disease, saying that many patients only discover they have diabetes after complications have already developed.

Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO representative in Afghanistan, described diabetes as a major public health challenge in the country and raised concerns about delays in identifying the disease.

In a post on the social media platform X, Salvador said that many people with diabetes become aware of their condition only when its complications begin to appear.

He stressed the urgent need for investment in diabetes prevention and control, noting that diagnostic services for the disease are currently available at only one in every 20 government health facilities in Afghanistan.

Salvador urged people aged 40 and above to visit their nearest health facility for a blood sugar test and check their health status.

He emphasized that early diagnosis and timely action can help prevent serious diabetes-related complications, including damage to eyesight and kidneys, and play an important role in protecting patients' health.