Art Exhibition by Shia Girls in Afghanistan’s Ghazni Showcases 500 Works

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of active and talented Shia girls in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province has organised a three-day art exhibition featuring paintings, calligraphy and handicrafts, aiming to highlight young women’s artistic abilities and support their cultural activities.

The exhibition brought together dozens of young Shia artists and displayed around **500 artworks** across various disciplines, including painting, calligraphy and handicrafts.

Organised at the initiative of two women artists, the event also sought to convey messages and themes associated with the Islamic month of Muharram.

The displayed works reflected the creativity and artistic potential of the participating girls. Organisers said the exhibition was intended to provide a platform for young women to showcase their talents, support women's artistic activities and promote cultural and religious messages.

Several participants welcomed the event and called for greater support for women artists. They stressed that initiatives of this kind could help young women develop their talents and expand their participation in artistic and cultural activities.

Exhibition highlights challenges facing Afghan girls

The exhibition was held amid continuing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on girls' education in Afghanistan. The ban on girls attending secondary schools and universities has deprived many of them of opportunities for academic, professional and social development.

The source report argues that, without these restrictions and with access to continued education and participation in public life, many Afghan girls could make significant contributions not only to the arts but also to science, medicine, education, culture and the economy.

The Ghazni exhibition offered a glimpse of the abilities of young women who, despite facing serious limitations, continue to pursue creativity, learning and opportunities to contribute to their communities.