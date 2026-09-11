Pakistani Shia Cleric Condemned Taliban Action at Khatam al-Nabieen Educational Complex in Kabul

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, strongly condemned the reported measures, describing the complex as an important religious, educational and research institution in Afghanistan.

The complex hosts a religious seminary and university, along with several social and educational institutions, including Tamaddon TV.

Wahidi said taking control of a major educational and scholarly institution, along with the reported detention of its teachers, scholars and students, raises serious concerns about academic freedom and the right to education. He also warned that such actions could have wider implications for freedom of expression and the media.

He stressed that restricting educational and research institutions on the basis of discriminatory or sectarian policies was deeply concerning, arguing that undermining education ultimately harms the future of society.

Wahidi called on international human rights organizations, the United Nations and global bodies working in education, culture, human rights and media to urgently examine the situation at the Khatam al-Nabieen Complex.

He also urged that the cases of detained scholars, teachers and students be reviewed and that educational and academic activities at the complex be allowed to resume.

The Pakistani religious scholar further warned that policies that fuel ethnic, linguistic or sectarian divisions in Afghanistan could have serious consequences for regional peace, stability and public trust.

He emphasized that the people of Afghanistan should be guaranteed access to education, religious activities, media freedom and fundamental human rights, and expressed hope that international institutions would take effective steps to protect the academic independence of the complex and the rights of its teachers and students.

