Palestinian ministry urges UN and UNICEF to ensure safe education and protecting schoolchildren in Gaza

ABNA24 - With the death of five schoolchildren in recent Israeli attacks, the Palestinian ministry of education has issued a stern warning over the unrelenting targeting of students and children in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation’s persistence in targeting students in Gaza reflects the scale of the threats facing children and preventing them from enjoying their rights to life, security, and education,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The deaths of five students in a string of recent incidents cannot be treated as just another statistic in the daily toll of events. Rather, they represent a severe human and educational tragedy, as well as a violation of the rights of children who should be given protection and care and should be able to continue their education without fear of gunfire or bombardment,” the ministry underlined.

The ministry called on the UN, UNICEF, and international organizations to go beyond monitoring and expressing concern and start taking real steps to protect Gaza students and their right to safe learning.



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