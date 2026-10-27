Pope Calls for End to Hostilities in Yemen Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to reports, the head of the Catholic Church appealed for an end to the fighting, emphasizing that the people of Yemen and other communities across the region deserve to live in peace and security.

The pope voiced particular concern over conditions in Taiz, a city in southwestern Yemen, where residents are struggling with shortages of food, clean water and medical services.

Escalating clashes and growing fuel shortages are also threatening water supply systems supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). These systems reportedly serve approximately three million people across Yemen, including around 1.6 million children.

Pope Leo XIV warned that the consequences of war extend far beyond the immediate loss of life and physical destruction. Conflicts also deepen poverty, damage communities and leave lasting social and economic scars.

He stressed that the devastating impact of war on people and societies has become increasingly evident, underscoring the urgent need for peaceful solutions to regional conflicts.

In a separate expression of solidarity, the pope prayed for those killed in a reported terrorist attack on St. George’s Orthodox Church in Jordan. He also conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed sympathy for those injured in the attack.