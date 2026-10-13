Iran condemns UK allegations over Fairford air base incident

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned “baseless” claims by British officials blaming an alleged security incident at the Fairford air base on Iran, calling it an “ugly conspiracy” against the country.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Foreign Ministry said the UK government cannot evade political and legal responsibility for its claims and their possible consequences by hiding behind vague wording without providing solid evidence.

The ministry noted that the accusation was an “ugly conspiracy” aimed at advancing an anti-Iran campaign and evading accountability for Britain’s role in the US-Israeli military aggression against the Iranian people.

The statement said the use of phrases such as “highly likely” and “almost certainly” to suggest the credibility of attributing the alleged incident to Iran is a clear attempt to dodge accountability for baseless accusations.

It added that Britain’s record of fabricating security claims against other countries — which in some cases has led to damaging tensions and conflicts in the West Asia region — is no secret, and that the UK government must be held accountable for insisting on this approach that undermines international peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry, while categorically rejecting the baseless accusations against Iran, held the UK government and the architects and perpetrators of this “clumsy false-flag operation” responsible for all consequences arising from the fabrication.

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