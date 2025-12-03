Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Delegation Visits Qom Institute (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Department of Islamic and Human Sciences Affairs at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine held discussions on prospects for joint cooperation in research with the Higher Institute of Islamic Sciences and Culture, affiliated with Baqer al-‘Ulum University (peace be upon him) in the holy city of Qom, Iran.

The delegation was led by Sheikh Ammar Al-Hilali, head of the department, who presented a detailed overview of its programs and scientific projects in research and heritage revival. He outlined the department’s development strategies and digital initiatives aimed at serving and disseminating Islamic heritage through rigorous academic methodologies.

The institute comprises thirteen specialized research centers in diverse Islamic and cultural fields, working with one hundred faculty members and three hundred researchers. It also publishes several specialized scientific journals and recognized books, while employing advanced technologies in research and scientific production.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides affirmed their commitment to expanding horizons of research cooperation and exchanging expertise. The delegation also extended an official invitation to the institute’s administration to participate in the Karbala Heritage Centre and Basra Heritage Centre conferences scheduled for 2026, supporting scientific integration and documenting ongoing academic partnerships.

