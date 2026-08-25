Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian doctor who suffered heart attack in custody

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli military court has decided to prolong the detention of Palestinian doctor Dima Amin for an extra five days over her social media posts, despite her having experienced a serious heart attack and undergoing cardiac catheterization while in custody.

Israeli forces abducted Amin, a 55-year-old specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, from her residence in the occupied central West Bank city of Ramallah early last Tuesday. Her family and legal representative were not notified of her whereabouts, and communication with her was severed for a period of 36 hours.

Based on her testimony, Amin experienced mistreatment while in detention, as her hands were bound tightly.

The Israeli authorities declined to loosen the restraints, even in light of her medical condition, which resulted in a decline in her health and ultimately caused a severe heart attack.

She was transported to Hadassah Hospital in occupied al-Quds, where she received cardiac catheterization.

Following her discharge from the hospital, the Israeli authorities promptly returned her to the Binyamin interrogation center, disregarding her requirement for medical follow-up and care.

International medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has voiced significant concern regarding reports of Amin’s arrest from her residence in the West Bank, identifying her as the most recent victim of a systematic Israeli campaign aimed at targeting and detaining Palestinian medical professionals.

As per Palestinian statistics, around 9,400 Palestinians, including 94 women, more than 350 children, 3,244 administrative detainees and 1,320 individuals classified as “unlawful combatants,” are presently incarcerated in Israeli prisons.

Human rights organizations have reported multiple fatalities among Palestinians in Israeli detention, attributing these deaths to torture, starvation, and inadequate medical care.

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