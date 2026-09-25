Poonch Conference Highlights Islamic Unity and Interfaith Harmony in Jammu & Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Rahmat-e-Alam Conference, held at the Town Hall in Poonch, focused on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, particularly his message of mercy, peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and mutual respect.

A special message from Hujjat al-Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Ilahi, representative of the Wali Faqih in India, was read to participants by Maulana Syed Karamat Hussain Jafri during the conference.

In his message, Hakim Ilahi said Islamic unity should not be understood as the elimination of religious or sectarian differences. Rather, he described it as respecting one another despite differences, cooperating on shared values and avoiding division and hostility.

“Unity does not mean ending religious and sectarian differences,” he said in the message. “It means respecting one another despite differences, cooperating on common ground and avoiding division and hostility.”

He noted that the participation of Shia and Sunni scholars, intellectuals, social and cultural figures, as well as representatives of the Hindu and Sikh communities, conveyed a message of unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's diverse social and cultural history, Hakim Ilahi said the region had long been home to people belonging to different religions, sects and cultural traditions. He called for strengthening this tradition of coexistence and passing it on to future generations.

He also emphasised the role of religious scholars, community leaders and social figures in promoting values of peace, justice, morality, tolerance and mutual respect, particularly among young people.

According to the message, different faith communities share several values, including peace, truth, justice, service to humanity and respect for others. Cooperation based on these common values, he said, could contribute to greater social stability and mutual trust.

Hakim Ilahi also highlighted India's religious and cultural diversity, saying the country has the potential to serve as an important example of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. He expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would play a constructive role in promoting dialogue, brotherhood and understanding among different communities.

He congratulated the organisers of the conference, particularly the Shia Federation Jammu, and conveyed greetings and good wishes to the participating scholars, religious leaders and members of civil society.

The message concluded with a call for continued efforts toward Islamic unity, interfaith harmony, peace, brotherhood and cooperation, stressing that the conference should serve not merely as a one-day gathering but as a starting point for sustained efforts in these areas.