Foundation Stone Laid for Hawza-e-Ilmiyya Zainabiya for Girls in North Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The institution aims to provide students with quality religious, modern and vocational education while equipping them to play an effective role in the development and progress of society.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by prominent scholars and religious figures, including Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Syed Ahmed Ali Abedi, the representative in India of Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani and Friday prayer leader at Khoja Shia Ithna Ashari Mosque in Mumbai, as well as Maulana Mirza Yasub Abbas, secretary-general of the All India Shia Personal Law Board and administrator of Shia College, Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Syed Ahmed Ali Abedi expressed gratitude to Maulvi Imran Ansari for providing the land for the project and appealed to members of the community to support the construction of Hawza-e-Ilmiyya Zainabiya.

He said education is among the fundamental teachings of Islam and stressed the importance of providing girls with educational opportunities.

According to him, educated women play an important role in raising future generations and contributing to the development of society.

Maulana Abedi also said that knowledge and education have historically been important means of progress for the Shia community. He expressed hope that the new institution would help the younger generation in the region advance in both religious and educational fields and prayed for its success.

Maulana Mirza Yasub Abbas said education is the foundation of development and that educating a girl is, in effect, a means of educating an entire family and society. Referring to the life and teachings of Hazrat Zaynab (S.A), he said spiritually and intellectually aware women can play an important role in guiding society.

He also praised Maulvi Imran Ansari for his religious and social services, saying he was working to carry forward the educational vision of Maulana Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.

Abbas assured the proposed seminary of his full support and said there were also plans to establish a university offering engineering education at the same location in the future.

Referring to the well-known hadith, “I am the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate,” Maulana Yasub Abbas highlighted the importance attached to knowledge and education in Islamic tradition.

Maulvi Imran Ansari, president of the All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association and secretary-general of the JKPC, said the establishment of Hawza-e-Ilmiyya Zainabiya was part of a long-term plan aimed at empowering girls through religious, modern and vocational education.

He thanked the religious scholars, clerics, zakirs and members of the community who attended the ceremony and supported the initiative.

The event was also attended by AJKSA secretary-general Abid Ansari, along with several scholars, zakirs and representatives associated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the success of Hawza-e-Ilmiyya Zainabiya and for the elevation of the spiritual status of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.