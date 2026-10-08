Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Rector Maulana Dr. Saidur Rahman Azmi Nadwi Dies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Saidur Rahman Azmi devoted his long scholarly career to education, training, Arabic literature, journalism and writing, while also shouldering important academic and administrative responsibilities at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. His contributions earned him a distinguished place in the religious and educational landscape of the Indian subcontinent.

A defining feature of his personality was his emphasis on combining knowledge with its practical application. He regarded education as inseparable from discipline, training and a sense of responsibility. His long association with Nadwatul Ulama made him an important part of the institution's academic and intellectual tradition.

As a teacher, Maulana Azmi placed particular emphasis on both the academic and practical development of students. He was known for his attention to accuracy in lessons, language, spelling and academic work. He taught Arabic literature, rhetoric and advanced Islamic subjects with considerable attention and concentration, while also encouraging students to develop their writing skills, intellectual abilities and academic discipline.

He also stressed the importance of neat handwriting, correct spelling, punctuality, organization and a strong sense of duty. In his view, academic knowledge alone was not sufficient; students also needed discipline, good conduct and a commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities.

Punctuality was another prominent characteristic of his personality. During the period when he served as an imam, he was particularly careful about observing prayer times. At Nadwatul Ulama, his punctuality became so well known that it was said people would set their watches according to his arrival. In his Friday sermons, he generally focused on important contemporary issues and the needs of society rather than lengthy formalities.

Contributions to Arabic Literature and Journalism

Maulana Saidur Rahman Azmi's scholarly career was closely associated with Arabic literature and journalism. His long association with the monthly journal Al-Baath Al-Islami and his editorial work helped convey the academic activities and intellectual voice of Nadwatul Ulama to the wider Arab world.

His editorials, articles and literary contributions reflected his abilities as a writer and scholar. His work extended beyond teaching to writing, journalism, public speaking and religious outreach.

In recognition of his contribution to Arabic literature, he was honored with a Presidential Award in 1994. A detailed research work has also been published on his life and academic and literary services, covering various aspects of his career as a teacher, writer, journalist and administrator.

Long Service at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama

Maulana Saidur Rahman Azmi served for many years as the rector of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. He had been associated with the institution's administration for more than 25 years and played a significant role in its academic and administrative affairs.

For him, managing the institution was not limited to administrative responsibilities. He considered preserving its academic environment, teaching traditions and system of student training equally important. His personality therefore reflected the combined roles of teacher, mentor and administrator.

Maulana Syed Sadiq Hussaini Expresses Condolences

Expressing grief over Maulana Azmi's death, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Sadiq Hussaini, president of the Mu'assisa Taqrib-e-Mazahib-e-Hind, described his passing as a major academic loss for Muslims across the Indian subcontinent.

He said Maulana Saidur Rahman Azmi's academic, cultural and educational services would remain an important legacy for future generations.

Syed Sadiq Hussaini also highlighted Maulana Azmi's efforts to promote Islamic brotherhood and unity among Muslims. He said he had spoken with him on several occasions about these issues and noted that Maulana Azmi had expressed deep concern over divisions and sectarianism within the Muslim community.

His death has left a significant void in academic, educational and literary circles. His decades of teaching, contributions to Arabic literature and journalism, commitment to student training and service to Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama will remain important chapters of his scholarly legacy.

Brief Biography

Maulana Dr. Saidur Rahman Azmi Nadwi was born on May 14, 1934, in Mau, Azamgarh. He received his early education and completed his Alimiyat and Fazilat studies at Jamia Miftahul Uloom in Mau. He later pursued higher Islamic studies and specialization at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow.

He went on to study at the University of Baghdad in Iraq for higher education.

Maulana Azmi joined Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama as a teacher in 1955 and continued teaching there for several decades. He later assumed administrative responsibilities and served as the institution's rector for more than 25 years.

In recognition of his services to Arabic literature, he received the Presidential Award in 1994.