Photos: Award Ceremony Held to Honour Gold Medalist Students at Shia P.G. College Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special felicitation ceremony was held at Shia P.G. College, Sitapur Road, Lucknow, on September 26, 2026, to honour gold medalist students for their outstanding academic achievements. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohsin Raza, Chairman of the Minority Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and former Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government, as the chief guest. He presented awards to students who achieved excellence in their academic fields.