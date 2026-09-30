Delegation Meets Iranian Cleric at Iran Culture House in New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The meeting focused on questions surrounding the purpose of human life, philosophy, personal responsibility and broader educational and social themes.

Hakim Elahi spoke with the students about the meaning and purpose of life and encouraged them to reflect on the responsibilities that come with being human. He also discussed the life, ideas and political and social struggles of Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting aspects of Gandhi's legacy for the students.

The visiting students used the session to ask questions on a range of educational, philosophical and social issues. Hakim Elahi responded to their questions and engaged with the students on the subjects they raised.

The meeting was presented as an educational and intellectual exchange between the students, teachers and the Iranian religious representative.

At the conclusion of the visit, members of the school delegation described the interaction as informative and said the discussion provided an opportunity to explore philosophical and social questions beyond the classroom.

The visit brought together students from Vadodara and a senior Iranian religious representative in India for a discussion centred on education, philosophy, human responsibility and Gandhi's ideas.