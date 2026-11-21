AhlulBayt News Agency: support for the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Leader, the training of students and the promotion of the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

a condolence gathering and Majlis-e-Tarheem were held at the Office of the Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in New Delhi following the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Wahid Khorasani, a highly respected religious authority in the Shia world. The gathering reviewed various aspects of his scholarly, spiritual, political and religious leadership, while paying tribute to his valuable contributions to Islamic seminaries and the wider Muslim world.

The programme began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Taha Shaeri. Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Jinan Asghar Maulayi, Friday prayer leader at Imamiyah Hall in Delhi, then delivered a brief address highlighting the late religious authority’s scholarly and spiritual services.

On the occasion, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, described Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani as one of the most distinguished and influential scholarly figures of the Islamic seminaries. He said the late scholar had devoted his entire life to acquiring and teaching knowledge, conducting research, training students and promoting the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS). His passing, he added, was a major scholarly and religious loss for the seminaries and the Muslim world.

Scholarly stature and the integration of the Najaf and Qom traditions

One of the most prominent aspects of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s scholarly personality was his exceptional depth of knowledge, precision and analytical ability in advanced studies of Islamic jurisprudence and its principles (Dars-e-Kharij-e Fiqh wa Usul). His lectures at the Qom Seminary were widely regarded as particularly profound and distinguished.

Those attending his classes included mujtahids and senior teachers who themselves taught advanced courses at Islamic seminaries but continued to attend his lectures to benefit from his scholarly insight and detailed discussions.

A notable feature of his teaching method was his meticulous examination of the fundamental principles and finer details of scholarly issues. According to accounts, he devoted six months to teaching the subject of *Mushtaq*, an important topic in the science of Usul al-Fiqh that is generally covered in a much shorter period.

He had also benefited from the knowledge of prominent scholars and teachers in Mashhad and Najaf, particularly Mirza Naeini, Muhaqqiq Isfahani (known as Muhaqqiq-e Kampani), Grand Ayatollah Khoei and Sayyid Abdul Hadi Shirazi. His scholarly personality therefore reflected the combined intellectual heritage of the two great jurisprudential and legal traditions of Najaf and Qom.

Eloquence, religious outreach and social engagement

Alongside his distinguished scholarly standing, Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani was known for his exceptional eloquence and public speaking skills. Accounts of his life particularly highlight his reasoned and insightful speeches on matters of faith and religious belief. His scholarly and argumentative responses to Christian missionary activities during a visit to Kuwait were cited as a notable example.

Similarly, during the struggle leading up to the Islamic Revolution, his speeches at gatherings of seminary students and religious scholars were considered influential in promoting religious and social awareness.

Another important aspect of his social engagement was his visits to the battlefronts during the imposed war, following the instruction of Imam Khomeini, where he met with fighters. Addressing the combatants, he expressed his humility, saying that he had come to the front to benefit from their spiritual virtues, sincerity and pure souls. These remarks reflected his spiritual outlook and deep respect for those fighting on the front lines.

His position on the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Leader

The gathering also highlighted Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s position regarding the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini and the Supreme Leader.

According to statements attributed to his close associates and students, he supported the Islamic Revolution and, referring to the Supreme Leader’s conduct, would say: “This Sayyid’s actions are in accordance with the established principles.” He also encouraged others to support and assist the Supreme Leader.

Accounts of his meetings with the Supreme Leader also indicate that he regularly urged people to pray for his health and success. During a period when the Supreme Leader was unwell and receiving hospital treatment, Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani, owing to his advanced age and physical condition, sent his son, Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsen Wahid Khorasani, to visit him and enquire about his health.

In this context, the gathering also referred to some of his critical remarks concerning the spread of certain deviant intellectual movements and religious missionary activities in the country. According to his close associates, those criticisms were directed at the missionary movements in question, not at the Islamic system. They therefore maintained that interpreting his remarks as opposition to the Islamic system would be incorrect.

Passing of a distinguished religious scholar: An irreplaceable loss for Islam

Another part of the gathering examined the significance of the passing of religious scholars and jurists in the light of narrations from the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

According to a narration attributed to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), when a scholar passes away, the angels in heaven and certain places on earth mourn his death. A well-known narration also states:

“When a scholar dies, a breach is created in Islam that nothing can fill.”

The discussion further referred to Mulla Sadra’s philosophical concept of *Harakat-e-Jawhari* (substantial motion) and Quranic verses describing how all beings in the universe glorify Allah. It was explained that the passing of a distinguished religious scholar is not merely the loss of an individual intellectual figure; it is also like the extinguishing of a guiding light on the path of devotion and knowledge of God.

Scholarly and spiritual legacy: A guiding light for Islamic seminaries

A review of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s life and work shows that his stature extended far beyond that of an eminent jurist and teacher of Islamic legal principles. He made significant contributions to scholarship, religious outreach, social and political affairs, as well as the preservation and promotion of the religious traditions associated with the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

His training of students, depth of scholarship in jurisprudence and its principles, defence of the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), special commitment to the observance of Fatimi religious traditions, and position on the Islamic Revolution and its leadership constitute important aspects of his intellectual and spiritual legacy. These contributions continue to serve as a source of guidance for Islamic seminaries, scholars, students and younger generations.

Prominent role in reviving Fatimi traditions and defending the sanctity of the Ahlul Bayt (AS)

A significant aspect of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s religious and social life was his special commitment to the observance of the traditions of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), particularly the commemoration and mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

According to accounts, he played an important role in efforts to declare the days commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) an official public holiday. In this regard, he had formally made a request to the then President of Iran, Sayyid Mohammad Khatami.

He also organised an annual mourning procession from his residence to the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (SA) in Qom during the days commemorating her martyrdom. On one occasion, during intense summer heat, he joined the procession barefoot alongside the late Grand Ayatollah Mirza Javad Tabrizi. This act was described as a clear expression of his deep devotion and love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s insightful remarks on the suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

An important aspect of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s thought and teachings was his explanation of the tragedy of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and its profound impact on Imam Ali (AS).

Drawing on certain sermons and statements in Nahj al-Balagha, he would compare Imam Ali’s patience and steadfastness on the battlefield with the circumstances following the passing of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the tragedy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s (SA) martyrdom.

He emphasised that Imam Ali (AS) had demonstrated extraordinary patience and resilience through some of the most difficult periods of his life and in numerous battles. However, the separation from Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) was an exceptionally painful loss for him. His sorrowful words addressed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) reflected the depth of this tragedy and the immense difficulty of bearing the loss of Fatima Zahra (SA).

The condolence gathering thus highlighted various dimensions of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani’s scholarly excellence, religious insight, social contributions, commitment to Fatimi traditions and position on the Islamic Revolution and its leadership. His passing was described as a major scholarly and spiritual loss for the Shia world.