AhlulBayt News Agency: World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to mark the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was approved on November 20, 1989. UNICEF describes the occasion as a global opportunity to promote action for children and raise awareness of their rights. Nearly 190 countries participate in the observance.

This year's UNICEF theme is ‘My Day, My Rights, My Future’, highlighting children's right to express themselves and raising awareness of their rights and aspirations.

Marking the occasion, children in Amroha paid tribute to Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.), whose martyrdom in Karbala remains one of the most poignant tragedies in Islamic history.

The programme, titled ‘Hero of World Children's Day: Mujahid-e-Karbala Ali Asghar’, featured speeches by schoolchildren and poetic tributes to Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.). People from all religious and community backgrounds were invited to attend. Firoz Adil presided over the event.

The main speakers included Dr Nasir Naqvi, Dr Jamshed Kamal, Gulzar Abbas and programme chairman Firoz Adil. Sabt Haider Naqvi, Siraj Naqvi, Hakim Baqir Muntazir and Wilayat Ali were also present on the stage.

Students Kabir Hasan Naqvi of Imam-ul-Madaris Inter College, Shehryar Imran of MESCo Public School, Daniya Siddiqui of Modern Public School and Syeda Fatima Zahra Rizvi of Mission Educational Coaching Centre shared their views during the programme.

Speakers described the tragic martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.) as a profound loss for humanity. They referred to accounts of his smile even after being struck by an arrow, presenting it as a symbolic challenge to oppression and injustice.

They said Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.) could serve as an example for children around the world, representing innocence and resistance to oppression. Referring to the events of Karbala, speakers recalled that when Imam Hussain (A.S.) called out, ‘Is there anyone to help me?’, the infant Ali Asghar, despite having suffered from thirst for three days, became a symbolic response to his father's call for support.

The speakers also drew attention to violence against children, from Minab in Iran to Gaza, describing such atrocities as a stain on humanity. They observed that children are often the most vulnerable victims of wars, conflicts and oppression. While the world frequently speaks about children's rights, they said, violent and terrorist elements continue to trample upon those rights.

The gathering called for Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.) to be recognised as a role model for children worldwide and urged the United Nations to designate World Children's Day as ‘Youm-e-Ali Asghar’ or Ali Asghar Day.

Several prominent poets from Amroha also paid literary tributes to Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.). They included Samar Mujtaba, Nausha Amrohvi, Wahid Amrohvi, Liaqat Amrohvi, Dr Mubarak Jamal Fahmi, Dr Nasir, Ashraf Faraz, Furqan Amrohvi, Raza Shuja, Shadab Amrohvi, Wasim Amrohvi, Mahdi Zaidi, Farogh Ahsan, Bhuvan Amrohvi, Shandaar Amrohvi, Nazim Amrohvi, Sami Amrohvi, Zia Kazmi, Nawazish Murtaza and Shehnawaz Taqi.

Students who delivered speeches were presented with certificates and awards in recognition of their participation.

The organisers also distributed the book *Hum-Tum Dost Hue*, written by Mansoor Safdar Naqvi. The book focuses on children's friendship with trees and plants. Through a story, it encourages young readers to love, protect and care for the natural environment.

The participation of children in raising their voices over the suffering of another child of their own age gave particular significance to the event in the context of this year's theme, ‘My Day, My Rights, My Future’. The programme highlighted the importance of giving children opportunities to express their views on issues concerning humanity and the rights of the young.

The event was organised by the Sadat Amroha Welfare Organisation, founded by Alhaj Hasan bin Ali Naqvi ‘Razan’. Established in Delhi in 2008 by a group of active individuals from Amroha, the organisation works to support people in need and honours individuals who bring recognition to the country and their community.