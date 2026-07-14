Photos: Children in Karachi Plant Trees as a Living Tribute to Hazrat Ali Asghar and Message of Imam Hussain
The 'Who Is Hussain' team in Karachi of Pakistan organized a tree‑planting activity where children planted saplings as a symbol of hope, compassion, and a tribute to Hazrat Ali Asghar, the infant son of Imam Hussain ibn Ali. The initiative encourages children to grow with values of kindness and responsibility, while each tree stands as a living reminder of Imam Hussain’s timeless message.
14 July 2026 - 11:14
News ID: 1840025
Source: Abna24
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