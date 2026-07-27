Asgharia Org Women’s Wing Concludes Three-Day General Council Workshop in Ranipur City

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The three-day General Council educational and training workshop organized by the Women's Wing of Asgharia Organization Pakistan in Ranipur City concluded successfully, with active participation from council members representing various districts of Sindh. The workshop was aimed at enhancing organizational capacity, providing religious and intellectual training, promoting constitutional awareness, and highlighting the role of women in an Islamic society.

The workshop formally began with opening remarks by the central president, Sister Dua-e-Sayeda, who in her address stressed the importance of organizational stability, religious consciousness, intellectual development, and the active participation of women in society.

During the workshop, a number of academic, training, and practical activities were carried out. Maulana Safdar Mallah delivered a comprehensive lecture on the topic "The Role of Hazrat Bibi Zainab (AS) in Defending the Cause of the Day," in which he explained in detail the responsibilities and societal role of women in the light of Islamic teachings.

Similarly, Mr. Ali Asghar Arifani presented a constitutional session, in which the constitution of Asgharia Organization, its structural framework, discipline, and organizational duties were thoroughly discussed.

Mr. Nisar Ali Muntaziri spoke on "The Role of Asgharia," shedding light on the organization's intellectual, religious, and social services, and urged members to serve the community and carry out their organizational responsibilities more effectively.

A special training session on program management was conducted by Brother Hassan Javad Asghari, former central president of the Asgharia Students Organization Pakistan, in which he guided participants on practical principles of program planning, effective management, division of responsibilities, punctuality, and successful execution of organizational activities.

On the final day of the workshop, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Allama Irshad Ali Naqvi delivered a special address. Teacher Syeda Shumaila Rabab Rizvi gave an inspiring talk on "The Role of Women in Islamic Society." Senior leader of Asgharia Organization Pakistan, Mr. Singar Ali Hussaini, also addressed the participants.

A model organizational program was also arranged during the workshop, through which participants were given practical training in organizational matters, conduct of meetings, and fulfillment of duties. In addition, practical exercises on Islamic rulings, congregational prayers, and a written examination were conducted at the end to assess the participants' academic and training preparedness.

The participants described the workshop as highly beneficial, well-organized, and effective, and expressed their determination to apply the academic, training, and organizational guidance they received in practical fields, and to spread the message of Asgharia Organization Pakistan more widely and effectively.