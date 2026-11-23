AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, said during his speeches at various venues on the occasion of the Fatimiyya mourning days that the greatness of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) lies not merely in being the daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but also in attaining the highest levels of spiritual insight, purity and closeness to Allah.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, delivered speeches at various gatherings during the Fatimiyya days, highlighting different aspects of the elevated spiritual status, infallibility, purity, divine knowledge, worship, sincerity, selflessness and social responsibility of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

He said that her personality should not be viewed merely through the lens of a historical event or emotional attachment. Rather, she represents an unparalleled and complete example of human perfection, devotion, purity and closeness to Allah.

He explained that, according to Islamic philosophy and mysticism, true human greatness is not determined by outward status, physical characteristics or family lineage, but by one's intellectual, moral and spiritual standing. Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) attained such elevated levels of spiritual insight, purity and servitude to Allah that they reflect the highest stages of human perfection.

Referring to the Verse of Purification (Ayat al-Tathir), Hujjat-ul-Islam Hakim Elahi said that the purity of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) is not limited to physical cleanliness or freedom from sin. Rather, it represents an exalted spiritual station in which a person's knowledge, will and love become completely aligned with the pleasure of Allah. He added that the status of infallibility is also rooted in this profound spiritual insight and a constant awareness of being in the presence of the Almighty.

Explaining the concept of the Perfect Human Being (Insan-e-Kamil), he said that spiritual perfection is not determined by whether a person is male or female, but by their knowledge of Allah, devotion and closeness to Him. Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) is a clear example of this truth, demonstrating that women can also attain the highest levels of spiritual insight and divine understanding.

He further referred to the saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “Fatima is a part of me, and whoever angers her has angered me,” describing it as a reflection of her exceptional greatness and exalted position.

He also emphasised that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) is an extraordinary example of sincerity, sacrifice and selflessness. Referring to the verses of Surah Al-Insan, he noted that the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) fed the needy without seeking any reward or even words of gratitude in return. Their sole intention was to attain the pleasure of Allah.

He described this as the essence of true sincerity: performing good deeds without seeking praise, fame, recognition or appreciation from others.

According to Hujjat-ul-Islam Hakim Elahi, the spirituality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) was not confined to worship and seclusion. Her life demonstrated a remarkable combination of worship and service to humanity, spirituality and social responsibility, and devotion to Allah and the defence of truth.

He said that her example teaches us that genuine spiritual insight takes a person beyond self-interest and inspires them to stand for justice, truth and the service of humanity.

He further observed that knowledge and spirituality achieve their true perfection only when they are reflected in a person's character and collective social life. Through her actions and conduct, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) demonstrated that defending the truth and raising one's voice against oppression are also essential aspects of devotion to Allah.

Therefore, he said, the true responsibility of commemorating her martyrdom lies in incorporating her teachings into our daily lives and promoting spiritual awareness, moral values, justice, human dignity and social responsibility.

Concluding his address, Hujjat-ul-Islam Hakim Elahi recalled the oppression suffered by Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) and her martyrdom. He also remembered the deeply sorrowful words of Imam Ali (A.S.) addressed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the time of Hazrat Fatima's burial.

He said that the profound grief expressed by Imam Ali (A.S.), despite his extraordinary courage, strength and patience, over the separation from Fatima reveals the immense depth of this tragedy and the extent of the injustice suffered by Hazrat Zahra (S.A.).