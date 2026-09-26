Photos: Iranian Leader’s Representative Attends Grand Prophet’s Birth Celebration in Shia College Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam Maulana Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, the representative in India of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, participated in a grand Jashn-e-Mursal-e-Azam held at Shia College, Victoria Street, Bazaza Chowk, Lucknow, to mark the completion of 1,500 years since the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).