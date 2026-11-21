AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam wal-Muslimeen Hakim Elahi, highlighting the deep civilisational and cultural ties between Iran and India, described the two countries’ shared heritage as a valuable foundation for expanding academic, research and cultural cooperation. He stressed the need to transform their historical and cultural commonalities into joint programmes and sustainable partnerships, particularly in the fields of education, scientific research and cultural exchange.
21 November 2026 - 16:07
News ID: 1893081
Source: Abna24
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