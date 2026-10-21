Photos: Young Muslim 360" program brings scholars, youth together at Imam khamenei's bureau in Delhi, India
The "Young Muslim 360" program was held in Delhi at office of representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Sheikh Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, on October 18, 2026, bringing together scholars, professors, and young participants. The interactive session addressed challenges facing today's youth and explored guidance based on Islamic teachings and values.
21 October 2026 - 12:50
News ID: 1880827
Source: Abna24
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