Iranian Leader’s Representative in India Meets BAPS Spokesperson to Discuss Global Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA):The meeting focused on the role of religion in promoting global peace, strengthening interfaith dialogue and fostering mutual respect among different communities.

Both religious leaders stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, respect for differing viewpoints and a commitment to shared human values. They highlighted the need to address differences through peaceful engagement rather than confrontation.

During the meeting, Brahmavihari Swami expressed his affection and goodwill towards Iran and its people, saying that he regularly prays for their well-being.

The two leaders also discussed the responsibility of religious figures and communities in building stronger connections among different faiths, cultures and civilisations. They emphasised that empathy, justice, mutual understanding and respect for human dignity are essential to creating a peaceful and harmonious society.

They further noted that regular communication between religious leaders can help dispel misunderstandings, bridge differences and strengthen relations among communities.

The meeting highlighted the importance of interfaith engagement in building mutual trust and promoting peaceful coexistence in a diverse and interconnected world.