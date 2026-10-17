Shia Student Anmol Zahra Selected as Government Nursing Officer

AhlulBayt News Agency: Anmol pursued her higher education in Delhi with the support of the Waal-Asr Imamia Trust (WAIT), which provided her with educational assistance and guidance. Her achievement highlights the role of perseverance, family support and educational institutions in helping students overcome personal challenges and build professional careers.

Anmol completed her early education in her hometown of Amroha. Following the death of her father, she moved to Delhi with her mother, brother and sister to continue her studies. With the support of the trust, she completed her nursing degree and went on to secure selection as a Government Nursing Officer.

Anmol credited her success to her mother's tireless efforts, the guidance of her teachers and the continued support of the Waal-Asr Imamia Trust and its associates. She said the educational and moral environment provided by the organisation played a vital role in helping her turn her aspirations into reality.

Her achievement has been welcomed by the trust's management and members of the local community, who have congratulated her and wished her success in her professional career.

Mumtaz Ali Murtazavi, head of the Waal-Asr Imamia Trust, along with trustees Professor Syed Muhammad Abbas Naqvi and Khurram Zaidi, and other members of the organisation, extended their congratulations to Anmol. Trust officials reiterated their commitment to supporting the higher education of underprivileged and deserving students and helping them pursue their ambitions.

Community members have also described Anmol's achievement as an inspiration for other young women, demonstrating how determination, family encouragement and access to educational support can open doors to professional opportunities.