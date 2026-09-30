Muslims in Delhi Gathered Against Attacks on Mosques/ Several MPs Arrested

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following a protest gathering against attacks on mosques, revision of electoral rolls, and violence against minorities, several Muslim Parliament members of India and a number of social leaders and activists were arrested by police in New Delhi.

This gathering was held on Tuesday in "Jantar Mantar" Square in New Delhi at the invitation of the "Committee for the Monitoring of Indian Muslims." "Ziaur Rahman Barq," "Mohibullah Nadvi," and "Iqra Munawwar Hassan" were among the arrested Muslim representatives, and a number of women protesters were also among the detainees.

At the same time, "Nadeem Khan," the national secretary of the Civil Rights Protection Association, was placed under house arrest from 9:30 AM and before the start of the gathering. A number of members of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organization, civil activists, academics, and representatives of Muslim organizations were also present at this gathering.

Protest Against Police Treatment and Restrictions on Protests

"Iqra Munawwar Hassan," a member of the Indian Parliament, criticizing the government's handling of issues related to minorities, emphasized that Muslims have a fundamental right to protest against attacks on mosques, religious schools, cemeteries, and other institutions of their own.

"Ziaur Rahman Barq" also, in reaction to the arrest of protesters, said, "We will not remain silent," and emphasized that protests will continue until justice is achieved. Protesters also chanted slogans including "Let minorities live in peace," "Stop bulldozer actions," and "Stop attacks on mosques."

One of the arrested women also said that the protesters had come to the gathering location to raise questions about violence against Muslims but were arrested before they could raise their demands.

"Lubayb Bashir," the national secretary-general of the "Fraternity" movement, also stated that the police first opposed holding the gathering and then arrested elected representatives and social leaders and physically mistreated some of them. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also called for the immediate release of the detainees. These remarks have been made by the organizers and protesters.

From the Protest in Delhi to the Story of the Historic Ujjain Mosque

This gathering was held one day after developments related to the historic "Shahi" Mosque in the city of Ujjain; where, according to Indian media, after several nights of presence and sit-in by hundreds of Muslims inside and around the mosque, part of its structure was removed to prevent the execution of the bulldozer operation and within the framework of the road-widening plan before the holding of the Hindu religious ceremony, "Simhastha 2028."

According to Indian media reports, about three feet of the upper part of the mosque's roof, where prayers are not performed, was removed manually. This action took place after Muslims had gathered in the mosque for several nights to prevent the execution of the demolition operation.

In this context, "Lubayb Bashir," referring to the resistance of Ujjain Muslims, called for greater solidarity among Muslims and considered the Delhi gathering part of the protest against attacks on mosques and the treatment of marginalized communities.

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