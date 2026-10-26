Hindu Priest Speaks Out in Support of Delhi Mosque, Says Places of Worship Should Not Be Demolished

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Hindu priest has voiced support for Delhi's historic Race Course Mosque, which has been without water and electricity for more than a week, calling for the protection of religious sites and opposing the demolition of places of worship belonging to any faith.

Raj Shastri, a Hindu priest serving at a temple near the mosque, said that places of worship should be protected regardless of religious affiliation. The historic mosque is currently facing uncertainty over its future amid concerns about possible demolition.

Shastri, who has served at the nearby temple for the past 15 years, told journalists that mosques and temples should never be demolished. He also spoke about his longstanding friendship with the mosque's imam, Maulana Muhammad Haroon, saying they had met and spoken on several occasions. According to Shastri, the area had not experienced religious tensions.

Mosque Without Water and Electricity as Future Remains Uncertain

The historic Race Course Mosque has been deprived of water and electricity for more than a week. It is located within the 53-hectare Race Course Club complex, near the official residence of India's prime minister.

The mosque is classified as a Grade-II protected heritage structure. It was listed in 2009 and is also included in the records of the Delhi Waqf Board. The building has a capacity of approximately 800 worshippers.

The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that it is taking possession of the area on national security grounds. The matter follows years of legal disputes involving the Race Course Club and surrounding residential buildings.

However, no formal demolition order for the mosque has been issued so far, leaving the future of the historic place of worship uncertain.

Worshippers Pray for the Mosque's Protection

According to local sources, on Friday, October 23, mosque imam Maulana Muhammad Haroon led the congregational prayers amid visible emotion, appealing to God for the protection of the mosque.

Muslim men and women attending the prayers also expressed deep concern and prayed for the mosque's preservation and the protection of the dignity and honour of the local community.

Amid uncertainty over the mosque's future, Raj Shastri's public support has emerged as a symbol of solidarity across religious communities. His appeal to protect places of worship has drawn attention to the importance of interfaith understanding and the preservation of religious heritage, as worshippers remain deeply concerned about the fate of the historic mosque.