AhlulBayt News Agency: A memorial ceremony honoring the late Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani was held in New Delhi, with scholars and people from various walks of life in attendance.

The ceremony was organized by the Bab al-Ilm Educational Institute and the All-India Shia Council in the Indian capital. A number of scholars, religious figures, and devotees of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) school of thought participated in the event.

In his remarks, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Reza Gharavi, head of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) Council and director of the Imam Khomeini (RA) School in India, paid tribute to the scholarly and spiritual legacy of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, describing his blessed life as a shining example of continuous efforts to promote the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), teach Islamic sciences, train seminary students and scholars, and safeguard the Shia school of thought.

Referring to the position and role of jurists in the era of occultation, Gharavi described them as guardians of the doctrinal and scholarly boundaries of the religion. He then elaborated on the reality and philosophy of ijtihad and taqlid, stating: "The fundamental path to understanding Islamic rulings is ijtihad, and those who lack the ability to directly deduce religious rulings must refer to a fully qualified jurist to understand their religious duties—a method that is valid and necessary both rationally and religiously."

In his address, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Askari Rouhani Hindi elaborated on the rational and theological foundations of governance and guardianship in Islam. Referring to human social needs and the necessity of law and a governing system, he explained the origin of the legitimacy of governance from the perspective of Islam.

While critiquing and examining various governing systems, he emphasized that the right to true and absolute sovereignty belongs solely to God Almighty, and in the Islamic school, the legitimacy of guardianship is based on divine will and appointment by God.

Citing narrations from the infallible Imams (AS), particularly a hadith from Imam Hassan al-Askari (AS), the religious expert enumerated the characteristics of a fully qualified jurist, identifying jurisprudence, self-purification and self-restraint, guardianship of the religion, opposition to carnal desires, and obedience to divine command as among his most important attributes.

He concluded by emphasizing that leadership of the Islamic community requires scientific, ethical, political, and managerial competencies.

Referring to the conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Commander of the Faithful Imam Ali (AS), the infallible Imams (AS), and the experience of the Islamic Revolution, the cleric emphasized the importance of the role of qualified and fully competent jurists in guiding the Islamic community and administering the governing system.

Another part of the ceremony examined the elevated position of jurisprudence and insight in the Ahlul Bayt (AS) school, referencing the historic letter of Imam Hussein (AS) to Habib ibn Mazahir. In this letter, Imam Hussein (AS) referred to Habib ibn Mazahir as "Rajulun Faqih" (a man of jurisprudence). The speaker explained this expression as indicative of Habib's scholarly greatness, religious insight, understanding of the conditions of his time, and loyalty to the guardianship. He also recalled the courageous and loyal presence of that outstanding figure at Karbala and his influential role in the Ashura movement.

Other speakers emphasized the necessity of continuing the scholarly and intellectual mission of the great scholars and authorities of Shia Islam, identifying the protection of Ahlul Bayt (AS) teachings, the expansion of religious insight, and the safeguarding of Islamic values as important responsibilities of seminaries, scholars, and the younger generation.

The ceremony provided an opportunity to honor the scholarly and spiritual services of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani and to reflect on the position of jurisprudence, religious authority, ijtihad and taqlid, and the role of guardianship in Islamic political thought.

The event concluded with prayers for the hastening of the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), for the elevation of the ranks of deceased scholars and authorities, and for the increasing success of those serving the Ahlul Bayt (AS) school of thought.

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