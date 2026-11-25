AhlulBayt News Agency: The memorial ceremony for the seventh night after the demise of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani was held on Tuesday evening (November 24, 2026), with the presence of a group of scholars, clerics, and dignitaries of the Islamic seminary, organized by Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, at the A'zam Mosque in Qom.